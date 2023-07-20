MLB, Rangers unveil Texas-themed logo for 2024 All-Star Game

The game featuring MLB's top players will take place on July 16, 2024, at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

ARLINGTON, Texas — It's still a year away, but the excitement can already be felt in North Texas for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.

The MLB and the Rangers on Thursday unveiled the Texas-sized logo for next year's gathering of baseball's top players.

The logo features an outline of the state with the title "Texas All-Star Game 2024."

The game will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. It's only the second time the Rangers have hosted the Midsummer Classic -- the first being in 1995 at the Ballpark in Arlington.

"Today marks the beginning of what will be an incredibly exciting 12 months leading up to 2024 All-Star Game,” Rangers majority owner Ray Davis said. "... We look forward to working with Major League Baseball and the Cities of Arlington, Fort Worth, and Dallas over the next year to create a spectacular week of All-Star activities leading up to July 16, 2024."

"We’ll also do our best to see that Bruce Bochy is managing the 2024 A.L. All-Star Team," Davis added.

This year's All-Star Game was held in Seattle and featured five Rangers players as starters: Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, Josh Jung, Jonah Heim and Adolis Garcia. At one point in the July 11 game, there were six Rangers on the field at once when pitcher Nathan Eovaldi took the mound.