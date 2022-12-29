Beloved fire safety dog 'Molly' leaves behind lasting legacy

Molly taught thousands of children and adults the importance of fire safety for ten years before passing away Tuesday.

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — On Tuesday, Dec. 27, Molly the Fire Safety Dog crossed the rainbow bridge.

The Clarksville dalmatian touched the lives of thousands of children and adults alike through in-person and virtual safety demonstration programs.

"I really miss her," said Dayna Hilton, Molly's owner, and best friend.

Hilton is a retired firefighter and executive director for the Keep Kids Fire Safe Foundation. Over the last ten years, Molly has been by her side, following in the 'paw prints' of her fire safety predecessor, Sparkles.

"Molly's work started when she was actually nine weeks old, our very first fire safety presentation was in a barn if you can believe that," recalled Hilton.

"Little did we know at the time that the work she would continue to do would take a global reach and make such an impact with children and their families all across the world."

Through Skype, Molly and Hilton have taught fire safety lessons to kids in more than 30 countries across six continents. Recently, Molly gave a lesson to students in Wyoming, and had a lesson in Idaho scheduled two weeks from now - for what would have been the last of all 50 states.

However, Hilton has a plan to cross off state 50 when the time comes.

"Her little brother Bowden, who is seven, is going to be helping me do the 50th virtual fire safety program, helping carry on that tradition of the fire safety dogs and helping keep all those kids safe," said Hilton.

In 2018, Molly almost retired from fire safety. A diagnosis of Copper Storage Disease, causing cirrhosis of her liver, left Hilton looking to give Molly the rest of her time at home. But, Hilton says she knew it was not what Molly would have wanted.

So, for the next four years, Molly and Hilton continued their work around the country and globe. Molly loving connecting with kids and enjoying her time just being a dog - Hilton calls the 'power of the paw'.

With a life that included throwing out the first pitch at Arvest Ballpark, a nomination for a national award by the American Humane Association, to a role in the IMAX movie, Superpower Dogs, Molly is even credited with teaching kids fire safety which saved their family - this lovable spotted pooch will surely be missed.

"She is in the hearts and minds of children everywhere," said Hilton.

Memorial contributions in honor of Molly can be made on her Facebook page or at the Keep Kids Fire Safe Foundation.

