More than $85,000 awarded to San Angelo teachers

The 'Grants to Teachers' funds were provided by the San Angelo Schools Foundation.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Funding is a helpful way to create more educational experiences in the classroom.

For San Angelo teachers, helping their students just became easier thanks to the "Grants to Teachers" program that recently awarded SAISD educators more than $85,000.

The funding was made possible by the San Angelo Schools Foundation, a local organization that has provided "Grants to Teachers" and "Scholarships to Students" since 1989.

"We can't thank the San Angelo Schools Foundation and their Grants to Teachers program enough," Lake View High School principal Zach Ramirez said.

"Each grant fulfills small and large endeavors by teachers to support making creative and impactful ideas a reality for our students that potentially would have come out of their own pockets," he added.

The San Angelo Schools Foundation has awarded more than $800,000 to 140 SAISD educators since it first began, and it has also provided 6 All-campus grants for all 23 schools in the district.

In order to apply for the grant money, SAISD educators need to provide ideas for potential creative projects to complete with their students.

With the recent funding, various projects and materials will now be brought to SAISD such as decodable books, sensory room supplies, musical instruments, conductivity probes, resources for student-made hardback books and more.

"We can't wait to see the wonderful, meaningful and innovative ways our educators put the grant funds to use in growing future-ready learners," SAISD executive director of communications Whitney Watson Wood said.

In 2023, the San Angelo Schools Foundation is adding the "Bright Ideas Initiative" to create more funding opportunities.

The foundation is also working on a "Bid and Boogie" fundraiser set for April 29 of next year.