x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Most City of San Angelo offices closed on Fourth of July

The majority of offices will reopen after the Independence Day holiday.
Credit: City of San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Fourth of July is filled with hamburgers and hotdogs, time outside and for many people, a fireworks show. 

This Independence Day, the majority of San Angelo offices will be closed in observance of the holiday. 

Closures include: 

  • The Animal Shelter
  • City Hall and the Community Development Building
  • City Hall Annex
  • Fairmount Cemetery's business offices
  • Municipal Court
  • The Nature Center
  • Parks and Recreation offices
  • San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department
  • Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers
  • Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers
  • WIC (Women, Infants & Children) 

Some establishments, including Lake Nasworthy Parks and Fort Concho, will remain open for holiday activities. 

Middle Concho and Spring Creek Park will be selling day passes at $3 per county resident vehicle and $6 per non-resident vehicle. 

Similarly, camping permits are on sale starting at $6 for one resident vehicle and $12 for non-residents. $20 bills and under will be accepted. 

Additionally, Fort Concho will be firing artillery salutes from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. on the Parade Ground and regular paid tours will commence as usual from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. 

Shooting off fireworks is also prohibited and can result in a fine of up to $5,000, which is especially critical during the burn ban. 

Call 325-657-4315 to report firework activity in town. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Thursday night forecast June 29, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out