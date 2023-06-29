Most City of San Angelo offices closed on Fourth of July

The majority of offices will reopen after the Independence Day holiday.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Fourth of July is filled with hamburgers and hotdogs, time outside and for many people, a fireworks show.

This Independence Day, the majority of San Angelo offices will be closed in observance of the holiday.

Closures include:

The Animal Shelter

City Hall and the Community Development Building

City Hall Annex

Fairmount Cemetery's business offices

Municipal Court

The Nature Center

Parks and Recreation offices

San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department

Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers

Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers

WIC (Women, Infants & Children)

Some establishments, including Lake Nasworthy Parks and Fort Concho, will remain open for holiday activities.

Middle Concho and Spring Creek Park will be selling day passes at $3 per county resident vehicle and $6 per non-resident vehicle.

Similarly, camping permits are on sale starting at $6 for one resident vehicle and $12 for non-residents. $20 bills and under will be accepted.

Additionally, Fort Concho will be firing artillery salutes from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. on the Parade Ground and regular paid tours will commence as usual from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Shooting off fireworks is also prohibited and can result in a fine of up to $5,000, which is especially critical during the burn ban.