Most City of San Angelo offices closed on Fourth of July

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Fourth of July is filled with hamburgers and hotdogs, time outside and for many people, a fireworks show.
This Independence Day, the majority of San Angelo offices will be closed in observance of the holiday.
Closures include:
- The Animal Shelter
- City Hall and the Community Development Building
- City Hall Annex
- Fairmount Cemetery's business offices
- Municipal Court
- The Nature Center
- Parks and Recreation offices
- San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department
- Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers
- Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers
- WIC (Women, Infants & Children)
Some establishments, including Lake Nasworthy Parks and Fort Concho, will remain open for holiday activities.
Middle Concho and Spring Creek Park will be selling day passes at $3 per county resident vehicle and $6 per non-resident vehicle.
Similarly, camping permits are on sale starting at $6 for one resident vehicle and $12 for non-residents. $20 bills and under will be accepted.
Additionally, Fort Concho will be firing artillery salutes from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. on the Parade Ground and regular paid tours will commence as usual from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Shooting off fireworks is also prohibited and can result in a fine of up to $5,000, which is especially critical during the burn ban.
Call 325-657-4315 to report firework activity in town.