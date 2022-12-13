Mother remembers daughter who was murdered ahead of first birthday without her

Veronica Sanchez was killed 10 months ago and her mother, family and the community are doing their part to honor her.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — Less than a year ago, a young woman named Veronica Sanchez was murdered by her co-worker at Bush's Chicken, changing her families life forever.

But her family and friends will continue to do what they need to do to help her live on.

"It's going to be 10 months, a 10 month ordeal that we've been through," said Jennifer Sanchez, Veronica's mother.

Jennifer is honoring her daughter in ways of service.

"Everyone that knows Veronica knows that she's always giving back, to the needy, to the animals, the Salvation Army bucket, she's always giving back so this is another great way to keep her memory alive," said Jennifer.

Jennifer worked with Fix West Texas to get supplies for the homeless.

"You know it's got hygiene's in it, it's got snacks in it, blankets now thanks to Fix West Texas, just different things that go a huge way to keep them warm and then they also have scarves and socks in it as well," said Jennifer.

But Jennifer doesn't want to stop there, she wants to start a foundation in her daughter's name to help local animals in our area, which is what she loved.

"Hopefully in a couple of months we'll have that going so we can have more animals here fixed, spayed, neutered," said Jennifer.

Even if you weren't able to donate, Jennifer encourages people to do something positive in honor of Veronica.

"Whether you knew her or not or you're just learning about her, even if you can't take an animal home or donate or financially donate, you see them homeless, stop give them a cup of food, some water, that way you know you helped an innocent homeless animal in her memory," said Jennifer.