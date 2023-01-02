The 14-year-old girl was transported to a Lubbock hospital, where she would later die from her injuries.

MIDLAND, Texas — Update: According to the City of Midland, the 14-year-old Midland female involved in the accident has passed away after succumbing to her injuries.

Following an investigation by MPD, it was determined that no arrests will be made, and next of kin has been notified.

The Midland Police Department is investigating an accident from January 1 that involved a pedestrian.

MPD responded to the incident in the 5500 block of Magellan St at 6:29 p.m. The initial investigation revealed that the minor was riding an electric skateboard in the area when the minor crossed the intersection of Magellan St. and Mockingbird Lane and was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound on Mockingbird Ln. The driver did remain at the scene.