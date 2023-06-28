Multiple agencies battling fire south of Sweetwater

The Rolling Pin Fire in Nolan County is 25 acres and is 10% contained according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas — Multiple fire agencies are battling a fire that broke out around 4 p.m. Wednesday in Nolan County. The City of Sweetwater spokeswoman tells us the fire is south of the city on US Hwy 70 and County Road 214.

According to a Facebook post from the Sweetwater Fire Department, volunteer fire departments from Nolan, Mary Neal and Lake Sweetwater are responding. The Nolan County Sheriff's Office is also helping at the scene. Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

The Texas A&M Forest Service arrived on the scene about an hour after the fire was reported. According to the service's website, the Rolling Pin Fire is currently at 25 acres and is only 10% contained.

There's no word on what started the fire or if the flames are threatening any structures. A viewer sent in a photo that shows the smoke could be seen from miles away.