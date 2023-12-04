Multiple events set for late spring, early summer at Fort Concho

The national historic landmark in San Angelo brings history to life with everything from Frontier Days to a Memorial Day remembrance.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Fort Concho National Historic Landmark has been a staple of San Angelo's history dating as far back as the 1800s with the nationally-recognized Buffalo Soldiers.

Now in 2023, the fort is hosting numerous events including the Regional Cavalry Competition, Frontier Day and the annual Memorial Day exercises of remembrance.

Starting 9 a.m. April 20, the fort will be organizing its eighth annual Regional Cavalry Competition with a record amount of participants.

"We're gonna have 46 horses and riders from all over the country," Fort Concho Site Manager Robert Bluthardt said. "They will be jumping over jumps, swinging sabers, shooting pistols and showing all of the training of the United States cavalry."

Riders from Texas, Arizona, Colorado and more have spent the past few days preparing for the event, where they will be in full historic uniform.

The cavalry competition will last through April 22, when Frontier Days officially begins 7:30 a.m. with a San Angelo Lions Club $8 pancake breakfast followed by free activities.

"It's a traditional formula. You can come out and have a great breakfast, we have ongoing entertainment, we'll have old time baseball, the cavalry folks will be here, there'll be demonstrations, crafts and arts," Bluthardt said.

Frontier Days will also include a Concho Cowboy Co Gunfight, sheep shearing, a knife maker and more through 12 p.m. on the parade grounds.

Bluthardt expects to see approximately 1,500-2,000 people in attendance depending on the weather and he notes this event has been happening for nearly 50 years thus far.

Looking ahead, the fort will also be home to the San Angelo Symphony Guild's annual fundraiser as well as Armed Forces Day May 20, Memorial Day exercises May 29 and a western art exhibit June 22- Aug. 6.

For the first time ever, the annual Memorial Day event will include a live concert at the Fort Concho headquarters.

For Bluthardt, he believes in the importance of keeping history alive.

"You don't take care of your history, it won't take care of you," he said. "I mean, this is what we're all about. San Angelo's a military town, always has been, and you need to know your roots. It's what makes you who you are."