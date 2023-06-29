x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Multiple fire crews respond to fire in Sweetwater

For the second day in a row, fire crews are responding to a major fire in Nolan County.
Credit: Roscoe Volunteer Fire Department

SWEETWATER, Texas — For the second day in a row, multiple fire departments and volunteer fire departments are responding to a major fire in Nolan County. 

Wednesday, the Rolling Pin Fire began in the county. As of Wednesday night, the Texas A&M Forest Service said it had burned 150 acres and was 95% contained.

At 1:42 p.m. Thursday, the Roscoe Volunteer Fire Department said it was responding to a "major incident" in Sweetwater, along with multiple departments, including Roby and Trent. 

The RVFD said on its Facebook page drivers should avoid East Broadway around Atmos.

At 2:22 p.m. Thursday, the RVFD said the Texas A&M Forest Service, Trent, Merkel, Snyder and Roby fire departments were on the way to help a very active fire. East Broadway is shut down and drivers are asked avoid the area.

FOX West Texas has a reporter on the way to the area. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

We are currently battling several fires on East Broadway near the USG entrance. The following roads are blocked: All of East Broadway from 2800blk to the East interchange of IH20, exit 247 IH20 and Bluebonnet at Hwy 70 and Broadway.

Posted by Sweetwater Fire Department and Ambulance Service on Thursday, June 29, 2023

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Angelo State Kevin Brooks named Division II National Coach of the Year

Before You Leave, Check This Out