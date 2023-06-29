Multiple fire crews respond to fire in Sweetwater

For the second day in a row, fire crews are responding to a major fire in Nolan County.

SWEETWATER, Texas — For the second day in a row, multiple fire departments and volunteer fire departments are responding to a major fire in Nolan County.

Wednesday, the Rolling Pin Fire began in the county. As of Wednesday night, the Texas A&M Forest Service said it had burned 150 acres and was 95% contained.

At 1:42 p.m. Thursday, the Roscoe Volunteer Fire Department said it was responding to a "major incident" in Sweetwater, along with multiple departments, including Roby and Trent.

The RVFD said on its Facebook page drivers should avoid East Broadway around Atmos.

At 2:22 p.m. Thursday, the RVFD said the Texas A&M Forest Service, Trent, Merkel, Snyder and Roby fire departments were on the way to help a very active fire. East Broadway is shut down and drivers are asked avoid the area.

FOX West Texas has a reporter on the way to the area. More information will be posted as it becomes available.