300-acre wildfire in Cairo Springs Community near Buna is 75% contained

BUNA, Texas — A wildfire that broke out near Buna inside the property of a hunting club off of County Road 633 has burned 300 acres and is 75% contained.

The fire began in the Cairo Springs Community.

Jasper County Judge Mark Allen told 12News that no structures are threatened at this time and no evacuations have been officially called.

Some deputies initiated door to door evacuations on CR 633 in the immediate area.

Officials believe the fire may have been caused by a lightning strike from Monday morning's rain storms.

Jasper County Emergency Management responded to the scene along with the Buna Volunteer Fire Department, Evadale Volunteer Fire Department, Kirbyville Volunteer Fire Department, Roganville Volunteer Fire Department, Trout Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department.

The Texas A&M Forest Service was also called for assistance along with the Tennessee Forest Service with dozers.

Texas Forest Service will continue to monitor the fire through the night.

Allegiance Ambulance also responded to the scene. Four scooper aircrafts dropped water on the fire according to Allen.

Judge Allen strongly urges anyone who does not live in the area to please stay clear.

