'Wanted felon' barricades himself in elderly Mathis man's home in standoff

Cirildo Munoz heard his dogs barking and went to investigate at around 2 a.m. That's when he heard his back door slam and he realized he was locked out of his home.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An armed, 'wanted felon' barricaded himself in the house of an 80-year-old man in Mathis, and currently is engaged in a standoff with local law-enforcement officials, according to Mathis Police Chief Scott Roush.

Roush tells 3NEWS that his officers had been chasing the man after he reportedly broke into a home outside of Mathis at around 2 a.m.

Roush said law enforncement will stay at home on S. Perez Street and County Road 704 as 'long as it takes,' since hostages are not involved.

"He's alone," Roush said in a text message. "So no hurry."

Cirildo Munoz tells 3NEWS he lives at the house where the suspect is currently barricaded.

Munoz said heard his dogs barking and he went outside to see what was going on.

That's when he heard his back sliding door, and realized he'd been locked out of his home of 30 years.

Munoz is unharmed.

He spoke with 3NEWS Tuesday afternoon:

Munoz's neighbors said they saw police chase the suspect, and saw the man run through a field and into his house.

Roush said he tried to negotiate with the suspect -- who is from Taft and has previously served jail time -- but he stopped communicating with police, and that's when SWAT was brought in.

San Patricio County sheriff Oscar Rivera also said has confirmed to 3NEWS that a standoff is underway in Mathis.

Several agencies have responded to the , including the San Patricio Sheriff's Office, the Department of Public Safety and SWAT.

Please avoid the area if at all possible.