Nate Diaz accuses upcoming Dallas fight opponent of using steroids, challenges him to longer bout

In a late-night tweet, Diaz upped the ante on his upcoming bout with Jake Paul, requesting 12 rounds instead of eight and accusing his opponent of using PEDs.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — The drama surrounding the highly-anticipated clash between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul -- scheduled for Aug. 5 at Dallas' American Airlines Center -- is getting thick.

Earlier this month, The two sides announced the upcoming fight, which will be distributed and co-produced globally by DAZN PPV and made available on all devices, platforms, cable and satellite PPV providers.

The fight had initially been set for eight rounds at 185 pounds using 10 ounce gloves -- but, in his latest verbal jab at his opponent, Diaz is angling to up the ante, while accusing his opponent of using performance-enhancing drugs.

"12 rounds," Diaz said in a cryptic tweet believed to be directed at Paul last night. "Ur [sic] on steroids so let’s put that s*** to work."

Paul has publicly denied ever taking steroids -- but this is not the first time he has been accused of using PEDs, either.

“Steroid test me whenever the f*** you want,” Paul responded to UFC President Dana White in a Twitter feud last year. “I don’t do steroids. I take [these accusations] as a compliment. Because there’s no other excuse to me knocking out all of your champions other than ‘this kid does steroids’.”

The Aug. 5 fight in Dallas will be Diaz's first-ever professional boxing match and Paul's eight (6-1, 4 KOs). Diaz is, however, well-established in the UFC octagon, boasting a career 22-13-0 record.

DAZN officials confirmed to WFAA that Paul and Diaz will have their first face-to-face press conference for the fight on Tuesday, May 9 at the American Airlines Center.

More specific details about the press conference will be released on May 2.

Fans can sign up for pre-sale access to tickets to the fight online here.

More Texas headlines: