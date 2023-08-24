Hip-hop stars join HBCU marching bands at NBOTB this weekend in Houston

HOUSTON — The National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB) is turning up the heat in H-Town this weekend with a celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.
The main event at NRG Stadium on Saturday will feature an all-star lineup along with marching bands from the nation’s top Historically Black Colleges & Universities for an electrifying musical experience.
Doug E. Fresh aka “Human Beat Box”, Slim Thug, Choppa, Lil Keke, Z-Ro, DJ Mr. Rogers and more will help celebrate the cultural impact of hip-hop intertwined with the spirit and soul of the marching bands.
“The 50th anniversary of hip-hop is a significant milestone in our musical heritage,” NBOTB Creator and Executive Producer Derek Webber said. "We’re ecstatic to bring together the vibrant energy of HBCU bands with hip-hop pioneers, creating a unique synergy that honors the past and fuels the future."
The annual event not only shines a spotlight on participating HBCU bands, it raises money to provide scholarships.
"The NBOTB continues to support our youth through arts and entertainment, educational opportunities, and diversity programming," Harris County – Houston Sports Authority Vice President Chris Massey said.
As the largest African-American event in Texas, the National Battle of the Bands has generated a $20 million the local economy, according to its website.
2023 marching band lineup
More than 2,200 members from eight of the top marching bands in the country will showcase their unique styles and sounds. The lineup includes Houston's own Texas Southern University's Ocean of Soul.
Langston University, “Marching Pride” Band
Mississippi Valley State University, Mean Green Marching Machine
Norfolk State University, The Spartan “Legion” Marching Band
Southern University, Human Jukebox
Tennessee State University, Aristocrat of Bands
Texas Southern University, “Ocean of Soul” Marching Band
Virginia State University, Trojan Marching Explosion
NBOTB event schedule
Friday, August 25
WHEN: 9 p.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE: The Deluxe Theater
COST: Free
WHEN: 5 - 9 p.m.
WHERE: Texas Southern University
COST: Free
Saturday, August 26
WHEN: 1:30 - 4:30 p.m.
WHERE: NRG Park
COST: Free
WHEN: 6 p.m.
WHERE: NRG Stadium
COST: Ticket prices start at $20 and can be purchased at www.nationalbattleothebands.com.
WATCH: 2020 NBOTB Step show: