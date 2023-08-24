Hip-hop stars join HBCU marching bands at NBOTB this weekend in Houston

Doug E. Fresh, Slim Thug, Choppa, Lil Keke, Z-Ro, DJ Mr. Rogers and more to perform at the NRG event honoring 50 years of hip-hop culture.

HOUSTON — The National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB) is turning up the heat in H-Town this weekend with a celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

The main event at NRG Stadium on Saturday will feature an all-star lineup along with marching bands from the nation’s top Historically Black Colleges & Universities for an electrifying musical experience.

Doug E. Fresh aka “Human Beat Box”, Slim Thug, Choppa, Lil Keke, Z-Ro, DJ Mr. Rogers and more will help celebrate the cultural impact of hip-hop intertwined with the spirit and soul of the marching bands.

“The 50th anniversary of hip-hop is a significant milestone in our musical heritage,” NBOTB Creator and Executive Producer Derek Webber said. "We’re ecstatic to bring together the vibrant energy of HBCU bands with hip-hop pioneers, creating a unique synergy that honors the past and fuels the future."

The annual event not only shines a spotlight on participating HBCU bands, it raises money to provide scholarships.

"The NBOTB continues to support our youth through arts and entertainment, educational opportunities, and diversity programming," Harris County – Houston Sports Authority Vice President Chris Massey said.

As the largest African-American event in Texas, the National Battle of the Bands has generated a $20 million the local economy, according to its website.

2023 marching band lineup

More than 2,200 members from eight of the top marching bands in the country will showcase their unique styles and sounds. The lineup includes Houston's own Texas Southern University's Ocean of Soul.

Langston University, “Marching Pride” Band

Mississippi Valley State University, Mean Green Marching Machine

Norfolk State University, The Spartan “Legion” Marching Band

Southern University, Human Jukebox

Tennessee State University, Aristocrat of Bands

Texas Southern University, “Ocean of Soul” Marching Band

Virginia State University, Trojan Marching Explosion

NBOTB event schedule

Friday, August 25

WHEN: 9 p.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: The Deluxe Theater

COST: Free

WHEN: 5 - 9 p.m.

COST: Free

Saturday, August 26

WHEN: 1:30 - 4:30 p.m.

COST: Free

WHEN: 6 p.m.