Navy veteran shares his military experiences in East Texas classroom

During Guy Kelley’s career in the Navy, one of his jobs included chasing pirates.

TYLER, Texas — That’s what he was doing this week for Veterans Day — teaching — and, when he gets the chance, talking to students who might be interested in joining the military about his experiences.

Kelley grew up in Massachusetts, north of Boston. He knew he wanted to go to college, but the idea of taking on student loans was daunting, he said.

“I was drawn to the Navy because I wanted to see the world,” he said, and start a career.