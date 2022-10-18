New Journey San Angelo to celebrate Halloween with 'Trail of Treats' event

The "biggest trunk or treat in Texas" is set for 5-7 p.m. Oct. 22.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — October is full of Halloween-themed events and in recent years, trunk or treat events have risen in popularity.

From 5-7 p.m. Oct. 22, New Journey San Angelo will be hosting a free 'Trail of Treats' event at its building at 4331 Hatchery Road.

"We've got several nonprofits that are gonna set up booths across our property," New Journey co-founder Tim Dickson said.

Nonprofits such as Concho Valley Turning Point and Trinity Lutheran School will be in attendance as well as hay rides, candy and hot dogs for at least the first 500 guests in attendance.

New Journey is also accepting donations for a duffle bag drive which will go towards those who are moving into a house or apartment for the first time.

"So they can be prepared, you know, make it a little cozier," Dickson said.

As an organization, New Journey works to provide assistance for young people in the foster care system with programs such as Hive and The Dorm.

The former offers a social space for foster children, while the latter is an up-and-coming housing area for families in need.

"Right now when they [those in foster care] age up, they're basically on their own," Dickson said. "And they don't have anything to fall back on."

He wants to create a safe space for those who are aging out of the foster system and donations will help make this possible.

Sixteen acres of land will be in use during the event and Dickson hopes it becomes an annual celebration.

"The trails are there so we might as well use them," he said.

Dickson is still looking for additional hayride drivers and nonprofit organizations to participate and it is encouraged to bring items for the duffle drive, as well.