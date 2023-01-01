New judges, incumbents sworn in at Tom Green County Courthouse

The ceremony took place Jan. 1 in San Angelo.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Family members, friends and supporters shuffled down the hallway of the Tom Green County Courthouse in San Angelo as men and women in long black robes entered the historic Woodward Chambers.

On Jan. 1, judges and incumbents were officially sworn into their new positions as leaders in the community and County Judge Lane Carter and Justice of the Peace Stacey Speck were amongst the newcomers.

At the start of the ceremony, Judge Ben Woodward welcomed visitors to the courtroom to watch the swearing in process.

"This is a wonderful thing for Tom Green County and the state of Texas and for democracy," Woodward said to the crowd.

Each new official placed their right hand in the air and their left hand on a Bible as they were officially sworn in and photos were taken to commemorate the moment.

For many of the leaders, the process to attain their new roles took years in the making.

"I want to be able to have the citizens look at their county and be proud even more than what they are," Judge Carter Lane said.

He spent the past three years working to become a judge and he is honored to serve the citizens of Tom Green County.

In his new role, Carter wants to focus on economic projects and residential property taxes while supporting the district court.

In preparation for his position, Carter received mentorship and advice from Judge Steve Floyd, who officially retired from his position Dec. 31.

Floyd allowed Carter to ask questions and learn from example, to which Carter said, "Serve from your heart. That's it, serve from your heart."

Another new leader is JP3 Stacey Speck, who previously worked for 28 years in the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office and spent 14 months in preparation for her job.

"What I want to bring to it [the role of JP] is modernization," Speck said. "I want to make it easier for the community to be able to contact the court and I want to go digitized," she added.

With years of past experience, Speck said for anyone looking to become a JP, it's important to conduct proper research ahead of time.

"If you truly want to be an elected official, I truly ask that they learn what the office does," she said.

Following the ceremony, family and friends gathered for a reception to celebrate the leaders' new accomplishments.