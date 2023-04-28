New mariachi ensemble at Angelo State to present inaugural performance

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University's new Mariachi Los Pastores ensemble will present its debut public concert Monday, May 1, in the Elta Joyce Murphey Auditorium inside the ASU Mayer Administration Building at 2601 W. Avenue N.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
Mariachi Los Pastores features 11 ASU students, as well as one Lake View High School senior who will attend ASU this fall, performing vocals and playing traditional mariachi instruments.
The program for the concert will feature a diverse selection of mariachi music, including:
- "Los Laureles"
- "Tu Solo Tu"
- "Mucho Corazon"
- "Toro Relajo"
- "Cucurrucucu Paloma"
- "Amor de Los Dos"
- "El Rey"
- "El Son de la Negra"
The students who make up Mariachi Los Pastores include:
- Jesse Crawford of Baird - trumpet
- Abi Elizondo of Lubbock - violin
- Manuel Garcia of Mineral Wells - violin, vocals
- Majesty Lopez of San Angelo - violin, vocals
- Roberto Lopez of Del Rio - guitar, vocals
- Joaquin Mares of Del Rio - trumpet, vocals
- Jessie Martinez of San Angelo - guitarra de golpe, vocals
- Cameron Phipps of Brownwood - trumpet
- Frank Trevino of Del Rio - trumpet
- Mahkayla Torrez of San Angelo - violin, vocals
- Analeah Zamarron of San Angelo - violin, vocals
- Willie Rodriguez of San Angelo - guitarron (Lake View HS senior)
Mariachi Los Pastores is directed by Rosendo Ramos, who is also the mariachi director at Lake View High School.