New mariachi ensemble at Angelo State to present inaugural performance

Mariachi Los Pastores is directed by Rosendo Ramos, who is also the mariachi director at San Angelo Lake View High School.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University's new Mariachi Los Pastores ensemble will present its debut public concert Monday, May 1, in the Elta Joyce Murphey Auditorium inside the ASU Mayer Administration Building at 2601 W. Avenue N.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Mariachi Los Pastores features 11 ASU students, as well as one Lake View High School senior who will attend ASU this fall, performing vocals and playing traditional mariachi instruments.

The program for the concert will feature a diverse selection of mariachi music, including:

"Los Laureles"

"Tu Solo Tu"

"Mucho Corazon"

"Toro Relajo"

"Cucurrucucu Paloma"

"Amor de Los Dos"

"El Rey"

"El Son de la Negra"

The students who make up Mariachi Los Pastores include:

Jesse Crawford of Baird - trumpet

Abi Elizondo of Lubbock - violin

Manuel Garcia of Mineral Wells - violin, vocals

Majesty Lopez of San Angelo - violin, vocals

Roberto Lopez of Del Rio - guitar, vocals

Joaquin Mares of Del Rio - trumpet, vocals

Jessie Martinez of San Angelo - guitarra de golpe, vocals

Cameron Phipps of Brownwood - trumpet

Frank Trevino of Del Rio - trumpet

Mahkayla Torrez of San Angelo - violin, vocals

Analeah Zamarron of San Angelo - violin, vocals

Willie Rodriguez of San Angelo - guitarron (Lake View HS senior)