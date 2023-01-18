New pedestrian tunnels to open Jan. 19 in Abilene

The walkable tunnels will feature murals of storybook dragons in the Storybook Capital of America.

ABILENE, Texas — Pedestrians in Abilene will now have a new way to walk from the Cultural District to the SoDa District.

At 2 p.m. Jan. 19, two walkable tunnels will be lit up and open to the public for the first time near the T&D Depot.

One tunnel will feature a 3D storybook dragon created by artist Kurt Wenner, which allows for an interactive experience with the piece. The other tunnel shows a different dragon painting.

The tunnels will be lit by the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council and the City of Abilene while finances were organized by privatized funding along with a grant from the Texas Commission of the Arts.

Additionally, the project received assistance from city manager Robert Hanna, property owner and SoDa founder Tim Smith as well as the Abilene Chamber of Commerce.

"With continued growth in both districts, this latest addition of lighting should increase visitor enjoyment downtown and ease of accessibility," event promoter Lynn Barnett said.