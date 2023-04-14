New principal announced for San Angelo Central HS

Jill Ross will replace Bill Waters, who is retiring at the end of the school year.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Independent School District on Monday announced after an extensive search, Jill Ross will serve as San Angelo Central High School’s new principal.

Ross will officially replace Bill Waters, who is retiring at the end of this school year after 15 years of service to the Bobcats. Ross will begin her role at Central in July.

“We are thrilled to build on the strong legacy at Central High School with the selection of Jill Ross as principal. Mrs. Ross brings experience as a successful 6A high school principal to our district from Belton ISD,” SAISD Superintendent, Dr. Carl Dethloff, said in an SAISD press release. “Her enthusiasm and commitment to join our SAISD family was a focal point of her interview. We look forward to continuing the momentum created by our Central teachers, staff, and leadership team. I want to extend a sincere thank you to Mr. Bill Waters for his leadership the last 15 years at Central High School.”

Ross currently serves as the principal at Lake Belton High School. With eight years of principal experience at 6A and 5A high schools, Ross has a strong dedication to excellence in academics, competitive organizations such as FFA, HOSA, FCCLA and SkillsUSA, fine arts and athletics.

Most notably, the district said, she served at a specialty career and technical education campus which provided students extensive opportunities to work collaboratively and build 21st century skills like working with technology such as Apple.

"I have been able to see the amazing things that San Angelo Central offers students through various athletic and fine arts events. I have been impressed every time that I have seen them,” Ross said. “As a frequent visitor over the past three years, I have seen the pride that members of the community have in Central. I want to continue the legacy of excellence that Mr. Waters has built in his time here."

Ross is a community advocate, taking priority in serving the community she resides in through volunteerism and leadership. She has been married to her husband, Claude Ross, for 32 years. Claude is the assistant state for field operations for the Natural Resources Conservation Service in San Angelo. They have two children, Cooper and Addison. Cooper is a graduate of Texas A&M University and works in Houston and Addison is a senior at Texas A&M University at the Mays Business School.