Newman Park playground temporarily closed for installation of all-abilities equipment

SWEETWATER, Texas — One of Sweetwater's park playground will be temporarily unavailable while all-abilities equipment is installed.

The City of Sweetwater said Newman Park's playground will be temporarily unavailable as city employees work to replace and update the equipment. The park will feature an all-abilities playground including updated swings, slides and more.

In 2022, the City received an anonymous donation with the donor asking the City to split the funds between the Sweetwater Police and Fire departments, Animal Services and new playground equipment. The donation, along with funds from Sweetwater Economic Development and the Nolan County Foundation, is funding the $249,000 project.