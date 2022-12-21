NHRA driver returns to Crane after capturing a World Championship

Lance Abbott also won Top Sportsman at the Auto Club in Pomona after winning his first National Title.

CRANE, Texas — Lance Abbott returned to Crane to celebrate winning a World Championship in California.

Lance and his father Kenneth were also honored by the community with a sign in their honor with their names and World Championship success on the racetrack. Lance also won Top Sportsman of the Year at the Auto Club in Pomona. Lance said he knows it is a huge honor to win the championship but feels proud to come back home and see the support.

"It's pretty amazing, just winning the championship is one thing and something I've never dreamed of our done is pretty cool, but the outpouring of support, but the people in Crane and the friends is a huge blessing, it's awesome," Lance Abbott said.