Nine West Texas seniors honored with 'Texas Exes' scholarships

The students were celebrated May 17 during an annual luncheon event.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Nine West Texas seniors were awarded scholarships during an annual luncheon May 17.

Recipients were given financial assistance from the San Angelo chapter of the "Texas Exes," an alumni association from the University of Texas at Austin.

The organization recognized six students from Central High School, two students from Miles High School and one student from Irion County High School.

Scholarship recipients include Gilbert Anicama, Broc Crumrine, Hadley Hallmark, Kenzie King, Paula Maysonet, Patrick Smith, Audrey Tillman, Brianna Vasquez and Brooke Vasquez.

UT Austin alumnus Mark McLaughlin spoke at the event, asking the audience, "What will you do?"

Current UT student and former Central High School valedictorian Grace Parker also gave advice to the crowd before the ceremony was completed.