No property of value damaged in Abilene recycling business fire

The Abilene Fire Department said a vehicle "exploded" when the property owner was using a crane to move scrap cars and dropped one on to a pile.
Credit: Abilene Fire Department

ABILENE, Texas — A fire at an Abilene recycling business Tuesday afternoon was contained with no damages to structures or other property of value, the Abilene Fire Department said Wednesday.

At approximately 4:08 p.m. Tuesday, crews responded to the fire in the 3900 block of Pine Street and arrived to find a large pile of cars and other scrap metal on fire.

The AFD said the property owner was on scene and said he was moving scrap cars with his crane when one of the vehicles “exploded” after he dropped it on to the pile.

The fire was determined to be accidental in nature with minimal monetary loss.

