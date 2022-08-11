1 person shot at Ingraham High School in North Seattle

The suspect now has been taken into custody, and the victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Seattle police responded to a shooting at Ingraham High School on Tuesday morning.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after 11 a.m., SPD Chief Adrian Diaz confirmed to reporters. SPD said although a suspect was arrested, the investigation still is ongoing.

One student is confirmed to have been shot. The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center with "life-threatening injuries."

Once reunification begins, students will be released one classroom at a time to the auditorium, where families can sign them out. If a student is 18, they will be allowed to leave as long as they check out. Transportation plan details are to come from SPD.

One parent standing outside the school spoke to KING 5 and said he was receiving texts from his son, who was inside a classroom and unharmed.

Seattle Public Schools announced Tuesday that classes at Ingraham would be canceled for Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Seattle City Council President Debora Juarez released a statement on Tuesday afternoon, reflecting on a trip she made to Ingraham in 2018 to meet with students about gun violence prevention.

"I’m heartbroken this morning. My thoughts are with the hospitalized student, their loved ones, and with all Ingraham students, teachers, staff, and families affected by this senseless act of gun violence. As a mother, I know the terror of hearing that your child may be in danger but having to wait and wait to learn if they’re okay.

"Ingraham students have been leaders in calling for the end to gun violence in schools. In March 2018, Ingraham students invited me, the mayor, and legislators to join them in speaking out against gun violence. Their simple message: ‘Enough’."

Gov. Jay Inslee also posted a Tweet thanking Seattle PD for being on the scene and helping to resolve the incident.