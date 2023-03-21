North Texas American Red Cross celebrates 'Giving Day' in Big Country and across the region

This annual event helps raise donations for people impacted by disasters big and small.

ABILENE, Texas — Hurricanes, tornadoes, floods and other natural disasters often happen when least expected.

For those who are directly impacted, the American Red Cross is there to provide services and support to aid in the recovery process as much as possible.

For the past nine years, March 22 has been recognized as "Giving Day" by the Red Cross with the hope of raising donations for life's unexpected moments.

"We're honoring the commitment of our volunteers, raising awareness for the organization...," American Red Cross North Texas region development communications manager Maribel Flores said.

The North Texas region covers six distinct chapter locations including the Texas Big Country Chapter located in the Abilene area.

In the past year alone, more than 16,000 units of blood have been donated across the six chapters in response to incidents like tornadoes, floods and even house fires.

"We have over 2,000 volunteers that are helping us mobilize all of this amazing work where we've been able to assist over 3,000 families in disasters," Flores said.

Additionally, some 14,000 military members in West Texas have been connected with their families, which helps increase overall mental health.

Approximately 90% of Red Cross members are also volunteers, and they have the chance to take educational classes to learn how to perform CPR, use a defibrillator and assist in emergency situations.

Recently, tornadoes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area left one apartment complex without a roof. Thanks to fundraising efforts, the Red Cross was able to assist to the best of their ability.

For Flores, her first ever emergency situation was a wildfire near Dallas, as well.

"We make sure that we stay ready for emergencies like that where we're able to go out, work with law enforcement...to make sure these families that are affected have been assisted," she said.

From DFW to Abilene, the North Texas American Red Cross wants to recognize the helpfulness of their many volunteers.

Go to redcross to donate or learn more.