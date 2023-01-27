North Texas city leaders react after video release in fatal beating of Tyre Nichols

DPD Chief Eddie Garcia posted a video to the department’s social media pages, calling the former Memphis officers’ actions in Nichol’s death “despicable."

DALLAS — Following the release of bodycam footage showing five Memphis police officers savagely beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols to death, North Texas city leaders are sharing their reactions.

All five officers involved have since been fired and charged with murder.

In North Texas, the Dallas Police Department spent Friday preparing for planned protests over this latest incident of police brutality.

Nichols’ family made a public plea for any and all protests to remain peaceful.

Dallas Police Department Chief Eddie Garcia posted a video to the department’s social media pages, calling the former Memphis officers’ actions in Nichol’s death “despicable.”

“He [Nichols] should still be here with his friends and family,” said Garcia.

Garcia said he understands emotions are high, demands for justice and calls for change will be made; he just asks the residents to protest safely and in a peaceful manner as the Nichols family asked.

“As your chief, we will do all that we can to build on the trust that we’ve already established for those who live in our great city,” Garcia said. “I know these are just words and a message, that it will be our actions as a department that will show you our commitment to you in doing what is right.”

He applauded Memphis’ leadership in the swift actions against the officers involved in Nichols’ death and said he and the city of Dallas stand by the Nichols family.

Watch his full message below:

Message to the people of Dallas from Chief Eddie Garcia regarding the death of Tyre Nichols. pic.twitter.com/zUpnQilW2o — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) January 28, 2023

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson released a statement after he viewed the video Friday evening, saying in part, "I am shocked and disgusted by the reprehensible acts of violence shown in these videos. The actions of these former police officers were disgraceful and a betrayal of their oath to uphold the law and protect their community.'"

Tyre Nichols’ death was absolutely senseless. I pray for those who loved him in their time of grief. I pray that this case is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. And I pray for the people of Memphis during this tumultuous time. (2/2) — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) January 28, 2023

Other law enforcement officials and city leaders share their thoughts:

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes released a statement, saying that the details surrounding the death are disturbing, tragic, and a contradiction to the service of thousands of officers.

"When force is used without justification or restraint, it undermines confidence and trust in law enforcement throughout the country," Noakes said.

Noakes further said that moments like this highlight the critical importance of good police work and community engagement, and emphasize the important of treating the public with dignity and respect.

"Every interaction officers have with citizens is an opportunity to build trust," Noakes said. "The men and women of the Fort Worth Police Department will continue working diligently to enhance trust and relationships with all the communities we serve through professional service, transparency and accountability."

Irving Police Chief Derick Miller called the Memphis officers' actions "appalling."

The murder of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers is appalling, but as policing leaders we must be more than appalled. 1/2 — Chief Derick Miller (@IrvingPDChief) January 28, 2023

The Grand Prairie Department Police Chief Daniel Scesney said, "Real cops don’t punch and kick restrained people. Period."