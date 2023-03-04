Rockwood officials said 60-year-old Pamela Simpson died after a dugout roof hit her. Her son, Cody Simpson, was also hit by the roof.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured after strong winds ripped the roof off of a dugout at a Rockwood ball complex Saturday, April 1, according to the National Weather Service.

The city of Rockwood said the incident took place at Brillo Miller Sports Complex. 60-year-old Pamela Simpson died after a dugout roof hit her and 33-year-old Cody Simpson.

"She was such a loving, trusting caring friend and sister to me," said Jeannie Flaherty. "I will miss her dearly."

She shared a photo from when the two of them had enjoyed Pam's mother's flower garden.

Cody was transported to a Knoxville area hospital and was later released, according to Rockwood officials.

An autopsy is being performed on Pamela to determine her cause of death, Rockwood officials said.

Families had gathered while a ceremony was going on in the field and multiple games were taking place in others.

"It was just opening ceremonies for baseball and softball season,” Tiffany Brown, a mother, said. "My daughter plays for the six Cardinals.”

Brown said while she was on one of the fields waiting for her daughter to play, they were calling children’s names and numbers at the other to open the season.

Mothers, fathers, grandparents and family members had all gathered to see their kids play.

"And all of a sudden I heard this big 'Ohhh'," Brown said. "The wind was really bad. It was so bad, I had dirt in my eyes... [I] couldn’t even open my eyes.”

She said everyone started running. One of them was Joshua Grigg, the softball assistant coach.

"And I see this thing fly and two people on the ground,” Grigg said.

He also said the other games continued for a few more minutes before they evacuated everybody.

The coach’s child plays on the softball team and he said the next game is coming up on Tuesday, April 4, but they don't know yet whether they're going to play.

"If the wind is blowing like it was yesterday, I will not be here neither will my child," Grigg said.

According to Brown, the incident has changed her approach to her daughter's schedule.

"If there’s wind blowing, my daughter won’t be at a practice or game,” Brown said. "Multiple people could have been hurt.”