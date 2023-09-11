O'Brien man dies in Haskell County crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash happened Sunday afternoon inside the Weinert city limits.

WEINERT, Texas — A 70-year-old O'Brien man died in a two-vehicle collision Sunday in Haskell County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a preliminary crash report that the crash happened at 12:39 p.m. Sunday on US Hwy 277 and FM 617, inside the Weinert city limits.

A preliminary investigation shows Norman Bernard Johnson, 70, of O'Brien was driving his car east on FM 617 and stopped at the US Hwy 277 intersection. An SUV, driven by Alexandra Rose Cummings, 25, of Midland, was traveling south on US-277, approaching the FM 617 intersection.

DPS said Johnson failed to yield the right-of-way to Cummings, who tried to stop, but hit Johnson's car.

Cummings was not injured in the crash. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Lynn Dodson.