Gerad Raymond Sandate, 43, was booked into the Ector County Jail after leaving the scene of a crash that led to the deaths of two people.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — An Odessa man has been charged with multiple counts of Intoxicated Manslaughter after a fatal crash on July 12 in Ector County.

43-year-old Gerad Raymond Sandate has been booked int Ector County Jail after leaving the scene of the crash that led to the death of two people, 31-year-old Cynthia Fernandez and a minor, both from Donna, Texas.

All of the other people involved in the crash were taken to Medical Center Hospital and have since been treated and released.

The initial investigation revealed that Sandate was traveling westbound on FM 1787, while the second vehicle, a 2017 Nissan Frontier with Fernandez and the minor as passengers, was traveling northbound on US 385. Sandate disregarded the red light at the intersection and crashed into the Nissan Frontier. After the crash, Sandate fled the scene of the crash on foot and was later arrested in the 400 block of East Sundown.

As of July 13, Sandate has not been released from jail and has multiple bonds of $250,000.

The investigation is still ongoing, and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information.