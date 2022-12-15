Matthew Luckhurst was hired to be a reserve officer in Floresville about five months after he was fired from the San Antonio Police Department.

SAN ANTONIO — The ex-SAPD officer who was fired for allegedly making a sandwich with feces and giving it to homeless person in 2016 has now been terminated from his position with Floresville Police Department.

Floresville officials said Matthew Luckhurst had been working as a reserve officer for the city, having been "signed on" a few months after he was let from the San Antonio Police Department. According to Mayor Cecelia Gonzalez-Dippel, reserve officers don't work full-time, aren't paid and serve on a volunteer basis—but the city was apparently unaware of his history of alleged misconduct.

The city released a statement confirming Luckhurst was "released" from the reserve program on Tuesday, adding they will be changing their hiring policies.

"For the citizens of Floresville, we do apologize for the confusion. We were notified last weekend," the statement reads. "We are changing the hiring procedures for stricter rules on background checks. The next update will come from the office of the city manager."

Luckhurst received two indefinite suspensions from SAPD after an array of feces-related incidents. The first one stemmed from a situation in October 2016 where Luckhurst reportedly gave a homeless man a sandwich that had feces inside.

That suspension ended up being overturned in 2019 due to a technicality.