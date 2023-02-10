Officials say a Bexar County deputy constable was hurt after he laid his bike over when a driver drove through the funeral procession.

SAN ANTONIO — An motorcycle officer who was escorting a funeral procession was involved in an incident with a driver who drove through the funeral.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on W. Malone at Charlotte Street near S Zarzamora Street on the city's southwest side of town.

The officer is a Bexar County Deputy Constable from Precinct 1 who was working while off-duty. The motorcycle officer tried to avoid the driver and ended up laying his bike over on the pavement. The officer was injured but is said to be in stable condition, just in a lot of pain. He was taken to BAMC.

The driver told police he thought the procession was over because there were gaps in between the cars participating.

A sergeant on the scene wants to remind drivers to always stop for a funeral procession out of respect for the family mourning their loved ones, and for the saftey of the officers escorting the procession.

Joining a funeral procession or cutting in between procession is against the law and violators could be facing charges and a fine if caught. It is a Class C Misdemeanor and you could face a fine of up to $200.

