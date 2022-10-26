14-year-old charged with capital murder in connection with fatal Tyler shooting

He was booked into the Smith County Juvenile Attention Center, police said.

TYLER, Texas — A 14-year-old boy has been charged with capital murder in connection with a shooting that killed a man Saturday on North Broadway Ave. in Tyler.

Tyler police said detectives received a directive to apprehend the teen. On Thursday, the teen was turned himself in to law enforcement on a charge of capital murder in connection to the death of Cornelius Tims, 43.

Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said the teen was charged with capital murder because there was evidence he robbed Tims and fatally shot him.

According to the Texas Penal Code, a person can be charged with capital murder if they killed someone while committing another felony, such as a robbery.

Tyler Police Department officers arrived at the scene Saturday in the 2400 block North Broadway Ave. with a victim, who was later identified as Tims, on a sidewalk with gunshot wounds, Erbaugh said.

Tims later died from his injuries.

Officials said the witnesses say two suspects ran after the shooting. Police are continuing to search for the second person involved.