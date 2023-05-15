Oklahoma City man dies in two-vehicle crash

The crash happened Sunday morning in Fisher County, north of Roby, DPS said.

FISHER COUNTY, Texas — An Oklahoma City man died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning on FM 57, north of Roby.

A Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary crash report said John Henry Williams died when his car hit an 18-wheeler head-on.

The report states Williams was traveling east of FM 57, approaching a curve in the roadway. The semi-truck, driven by Amarjit Singh, 30, of Atwater, California, was traveling south of FM 57, approaching the same curve.

Williams entered the curve too fast and overcorrected, crossed the center line and hit the semi head-on.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. Singh was not injured.