Old Central Firehouse to host Easter egg hunt April 8 in San Angelo

This free event will start at 10:30 a.m. at Firefighter's Memorial City Park, 315 East Twohig Avenue.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Multiple San Angelo businesses and establishments are hosting free Easter egg hunts for the community.

One of several will be hosted by Old Central Firehouse at 10:30 a.m. April 8 at Firefighter's Memorial City Park, 315 East Twohig Avenue.

"There will be firefighters and police officers that you can take pictures with after, there will be a bunny and a couple princesses...and FroYo & Sweets will have a booth set up selling candy and that's pretty much it," Old Central Firehouse employee Natasha Montgomery said.

Members of the San Angelo Police Department and San Angelo Fire Department will be in attendance for the egg hunt with photo opportunities.

Last year, Montgomery says last year eggs were all found in the first five or so minutes.

Now a year later, there will be 2,400 hidden eggs for an even bigger experience than in the past.

In total, "They got 1,000 [eggs] donated, they bought 1,000 and then they bought 400 more," Montgomery said.

Most eggs will have candy inside but some will include coupons for free cheesy bread at Old Central Firehouse.

Montgomery believes the egg hunt provides the chance for community members to have a better knowledge and understanding of one another.

"Personally, I think it's good for children to see that police officers are people," she said.

The restaurant also receives increased exposure for those who might not already know about them.