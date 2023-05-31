48-year-old Cipriano Gutierrez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash Wednesday.

GLASSCOCK COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Glasscock County on May 31.

48-year-old Cipriano Gutierrez of Del Rio, Texas was pronounced dead at the scene. The other person involved in the crash was not injured.

The initial investigation revealed that Gutierrez, driving a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado, was traveling westbound on SH 158, while the other vehicle, a 2019 Peterbilt with trailer, was traveling westbound on SH 158 in the same lane. The Peterbilt was slowing down and attempting to make a left turn on CR 110 when Gutierrez failed to control his vehicle and crashed into the trailer of the Peterbilt.