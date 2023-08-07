One dead after crash in Dawson County

31-year-old Jennifer Rebecca Duran of Lamesa, Texas was pronounced dead at the scene

DAWSON COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Dawson County on August 5.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash, 36-year-old Jennifer Rebecca Duran of Lamesa, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The other passengers were all minors below the age of 12. Two 11-year-old females were transported to UMC in Lubbock in critical condition, while two males ages 8 and 7-years-old were transported to Children's Covenant Hospital in Lubbock in critical condition as well.

The other minor involved in the crash was a 5-month-old child who was not injured during the crash.

The initial investigation revealed that Duran was traveling southbound on FM 179 when for an unknown reason, she veered off the roadway into a ditch eastbound. Duran tried to overcorrect back to the west, which led to her overcorrecting and rolling over. Duran was ejected from her seat and pronounced dead at the scene after succumbing to her injuries.

Duran was not wearing a seatbelt during the incident.

The investigation is still ongoing and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information.