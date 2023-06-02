One dead after motorcycle collides with semi-truck in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — A Bradshaw man died Thursday afternoon after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a semi-truck.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash happened on US Hwy 83 and FM 1086, nine miles north of Winters.
A preliminary DPS investigation shows a motorcycle, operated by Vernon Russell Barnes, 66, of Bradshaw, traveling north on US 83. The tractor-trailer, driven by Jerry Laverne Carter, 67, of Myra, was traveling north on US 83 behind Barnes.
Barnes 1 began to slow down to make a left turn onto FM 1086.
DPS said Carter was unaware Barnes was slowing to turn and steered across the center stripe to avoid a collision. Barnes was unaware he was being overtaken on the left side and turned, striking the semi and the towed trailer on its right side.
Barnes was taken to Hendrick Medical Center – North for treatment of injuries and later died.