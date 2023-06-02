One dead after motorcycle collides with semi-truck in Taylor County

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash happened on US Hwy 83 and FM 1086, nine miles north of Winters.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — A Bradshaw man died Thursday afternoon after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a semi-truck.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash happened on US Hwy 83 and FM 1086, nine miles north of Winters.

A preliminary DPS investigation shows a motorcycle, operated by Vernon Russell Barnes, 66, of Bradshaw, traveling north on US 83. The tractor-trailer, driven by Jerry Laverne Carter, 67, of Myra, was traveling north on US 83 behind Barnes.

Barnes 1 began to slow down to make a left turn onto FM 1086.

DPS said Carter was unaware Barnes was slowing to turn and steered across the center stripe to avoid a collision. Barnes was unaware he was being overtaken on the left side and turned, striking the semi and the towed trailer on its right side.