One injured, one dead following Schleicher County crash

SCHLEICHER COUNTY, Texas — A 38-year old Brownwood woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a three-vehicle crash at approximately 10:15 p.m. Sept. 15 in Schleicher County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Claudia Guadalupe Castillo was driving a Chevrolet pickup westbound on Highway 190 behind 42-year old Killeen resident Terry Lee Carson in a truck tractor towing trailer.

Castillo attempted to drive ahead of Carson's vehicle in a no passing zone when she collided with 66-year old Christoval driver Jimmy Lee Setchfield, who was in a Dodge pickup.

Castillo was pronounced dead by the Schleicher County Justice of the Peace while Lee was taken to Shannon Medical Center for injuries.

All three drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and the weather was reported to have been clear with dry road conditions.