One week left for supply drive to benefit U.S. Border Patrol

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley Republican Women, along with the Concho Valley Free Masons are hosting a community drive to collect and deliver needed supplies and goods to the U.S. Border Patrol, Del Rio Sector, during July.
Requested items include hand sanitizer, wet wipes, wound wash, snacks, bottled water, sunscreen, insect repellant, Gatorade, Powerade, Liquid IV powder, etc.
Agents work in heavy uniforms and extreme weather conditions.
Donations can be delivered to Shelburne Financial Services, 3177 Executive Drive in San Angelo from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Friday, June 30.