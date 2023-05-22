ODESSA, Texas —
UPDATE: The Odessa Police Department provided more information about Missing Person Brittany Sawyer.
The timeline is:
- April 25th - Brittany went home from school early
- April 26th - She texted her supervisor she’d be out the rest of the week
- April 28th - She texted her supervisor she’d be out another week
- May 4th - ECISD did a welfare check and determined her home was vacant
- May 10th - Reported to OPD
The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing person.
Brittany Sawyer, 35, was last seen on April 30 in Odessa.
She is approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 130 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Police said she doesn’t have a car and is frequently seen walking.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact OPD at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0005367.