OPD Chief Mike Gerke confirmed Brittany Sawyer is a teacher at Nimitz Middle School with ECISD.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ODESSA, Texas — UPDATE: The Odessa Police Department provided more information about Missing Person Brittany Sawyer.

OPD Chief Mike Gerke confirmed she’s a teacher at Nimitz Middle School with ECISD.

The timeline is:

April 25th - Brittany went home from school early

April 26th - She texted her supervisor she’d be out the rest of the week

April 28th - She texted her supervisor she’d be out another week

May 4th - ECISD did a welfare check and determined her home was vacant

May 10th - Reported to OPD

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing person.

Brittany Sawyer, 35, was last seen on April 30 in Odessa.

She is approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 130 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police said she doesn’t have a car and is frequently seen walking.