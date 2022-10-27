'Operation Green Light' to support Taylor County veterans

Both the Taylor County Courthouse and Military Memorial will be highlighted with green lights Nov. 7-13.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — Veterans Day honors the struggles and sacrifices made by former members of all six U.S. military branches.

From Nov. 7-13, Taylor County will be recognizing such sacrifices with 'Operation Green Light,' a new program put in place to create awareness for challenges faced and resources available to local veterans.

Green lights will shine on the Taylor County Courthouse and the Military Memorial as part of this initiative and community members are encouraged to participate by shining lights in their homes, as well.

#OperationGreenLight was created by Taylor County, the State Association of Counties, the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Services Officers.

"By shining the green light, we're expressing our profound gratitude for the sacrifices and contributions our veterans and their families made on the battlefield, at home," Judge Downing A. Bowls Jr., said.

He added, "I encourage everyone to join with us in displaying a green light for our veterans and their families."