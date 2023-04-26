Outstanding graduate students for 2023 honored by Angelo State

The honorees were nominated by faculty in their respective academic departments and each received a certificate of recognition.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University honored its 2023 Outstanding Graduate Students and the recipients of four superlative awards during the annual Graduate Research Symposium and Awards Ceremony in the Houston Harte University Center.

The honorees were nominated by faculty in their respective academic departments and each received a certificate of recognition.

The Outstanding Graduate Students for the College of Arts and Humanities, listed by their hometowns and majors, are:

Hannah "Sage" Wilbanks of Harper - communication

Kaylee Hervey of Abilene - criminal justice

Madeleine Trees of San Angelo - English

1st Lt. Elizabeth Satran of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska - global security studies

The Norris-Vincent College of Business honoree is:

Clayton Edmiston of Christoval - professional accountancy

Honorees for the College of Education are:

Allen Higby of Midland - mental health and wellness counseling

Thomasa "Tommie" Alvarez of Colorado City - administrative leadership

Laurie Norrell of Cedar Hill - educational leadership

Ashley Allen of Creedmoor, N.C. - curriculum and instruction - advanced instructor

Kate Homminga of Traverse City, Mich. - student development and leadership in higher education

Archer College of Health and Human Services honorees are:

Jillian Tate of Midland - family nurse practitioner

Heather Mason of Montgomery, Ala. - nurse educator

Jeffrey Hamon of Whitesboro - physical therapy

Jaime Hyatt of San Angelo - public health

Breanna Trevino of Corpus Christi - athletic training

Chloe Gibson of The Colony - counseling psychology

Mike Burns of Grovetown, Ga. - applied psychology

Kirkland Mackey of San Angelo - coaching, sport, recreation and fitness administration

Honorees for the College of Science and Engineering are:

Justin Galley of Bandera - agriculture

Sebastian Schreiber-Pan of Baldwin, Mass. - animal science

Jeffrey Roth of Johnstown, N.Y. - biology

Additionally, winners of the four superlative awards were selected from among the Outstanding Graduate Students by a separate committee.

The superlative awards recipients are:

1st Lt. Elizabeth Satran - Academic Excellence

Jeffrey Hamon - Research Excellence

Kirkland Mackey - Leadership Excellence

Heather Mason - Community Service Excellence