Outstanding graduate students for 2023 honored by Angelo State

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University honored its 2023 Outstanding Graduate Students and the recipients of four superlative awards during the annual Graduate Research Symposium and Awards Ceremony in the Houston Harte University Center.
The honorees were nominated by faculty in their respective academic departments and each received a certificate of recognition.
The Outstanding Graduate Students for the College of Arts and Humanities, listed by their hometowns and majors, are:
- Hannah "Sage" Wilbanks of Harper - communication
- Kaylee Hervey of Abilene - criminal justice
- Madeleine Trees of San Angelo - English
- 1st Lt. Elizabeth Satran of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska - global security studies
The Norris-Vincent College of Business honoree is:
- Clayton Edmiston of Christoval - professional accountancy
Honorees for the College of Education are:
- Allen Higby of Midland - mental health and wellness counseling
- Thomasa "Tommie" Alvarez of Colorado City - administrative leadership
- Laurie Norrell of Cedar Hill - educational leadership
- Ashley Allen of Creedmoor, N.C. - curriculum and instruction - advanced instructor
- Kate Homminga of Traverse City, Mich. - student development and leadership in higher education
Archer College of Health and Human Services honorees are:
- Jillian Tate of Midland - family nurse practitioner
- Heather Mason of Montgomery, Ala. - nurse educator
- Jeffrey Hamon of Whitesboro - physical therapy
- Jaime Hyatt of San Angelo - public health
- Breanna Trevino of Corpus Christi - athletic training
- Chloe Gibson of The Colony - counseling psychology
- Mike Burns of Grovetown, Ga. - applied psychology
- Kirkland Mackey of San Angelo - coaching, sport, recreation and fitness administration
Honorees for the College of Science and Engineering are:
- Justin Galley of Bandera - agriculture
- Sebastian Schreiber-Pan of Baldwin, Mass. - animal science
- Jeffrey Roth of Johnstown, N.Y. - biology
Additionally, winners of the four superlative awards were selected from among the Outstanding Graduate Students by a separate committee.
The superlative awards recipients are:
- 1st Lt. Elizabeth Satran - Academic Excellence
- Jeffrey Hamon - Research Excellence
- Kirkland Mackey - Leadership Excellence
- Heather Mason - Community Service Excellence
ASU graduate students who presented research posters during the Graduate Research Symposium were also recognized.