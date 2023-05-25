Packsaddle Bar-B-Que offers new "dock delivery" summer services

Looking for a fresh meal while out on Lake Nasworthy? This San Angelo restaurant has a solution.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Summers in San Angelo might be spent sitting on a boat on Lake Nasworthy.

For some, this might involve packing lunches and relaxing out in the sun but what happens when lake-goers run out of food?

Packsaddle Bar-B-Que has a solution for this problem: a new "dock delivery" summer service.

"If this had been available when we were on the water, we would have utilized it," co-owner Tracey Kennemer said. "We've been getting a lot of positive feedback so we're excited."

Tracey and her husband Don have been co-owners of their restaurant for approximately two years now.

When their children were younger, the family used to spend long days on the lake, where they were often left wishing they had an easy way to order food.

Thus, the "dock delivery" idea came about.

Starting May 27, customers can call and order ahead of time from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Food will be delivered once every hour at the Knickerbocker Park Boat Ramp, 6402 Knickerbocker Rd.

Although the restaurant might be known for its brisket, sausage, etc., the couple wants customers to know there is more to their menu.

"We're not just a barbecue restaurant," Don said. "I know we say Packsaddle Bar-B-Que but we're trying to rebrand that a little bit actually because we're barbecue, we have steak fingers, chicken strips..."

Other menu items include corn dogs, catfish and hamburgers.

They also offer various desserts (some using Don's grandmother's recipe) like chocolate cake, banana pudding and homemade ice cream.

Don and Tracey hope to create a simple experience for boaters every summer through the Labor Day holiday.

"We sell ice here," Tracey said. "If you're on a boat and you're low on food and you want ice, we can come out and bring a couple of bags of ice, we can bring a gallon of tea, dessert, whatever you want."

They hope to learn from this new endeavor and help cater to a larger customer base.