Parents and survivors of mass shooting at Robb Elementary to appear before Congress

The hearing is called "Examining Uvalde: The Search for Bipartisan Solutions to Gun Violence."

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Parents and survivors of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary will join other families to testify before members of Congress as lawmakers continue looking for ways to prevent other families from experiencing their pain.

They’ll be testifying before a House Judiciary Committee Thursday morning. The hearing is called Examining Uvalde: The Search for Bipartisan Support for Gun Violence.

Families from Uvalde will join parents and survivors from Sandy Hook Elementary school at the hearing.

This hearing comes as we observe the tenth anniversary of the Sandy Hook shooting that killed six adults and 20 children in December of 2012.

After the shootings in Uvalde, and the racist massacre at a supermarket in Buffalo, Congress passed the most comprehensive gun and school safety laws in decades.

The laws enhance background checks, boost school security, and will help to develop red flag laws.

On Wednesday, protesters outside of the NRA headquarters in Virginia pushed for more.

Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez will also be in Washington to testify on Thursday. Gutierrez has been critical of the law enforcements response to the shooting and of Texas gun laws, which he says make these shootings possible.

Since the Sandy Hook tragedy, there have been nearly 4,300 mass shootings in the United States, 38 of them happening at schools.

The hearing will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday.

