PAYS class celebrates 2023 commencement ceremony

Graduation took place May 24 at Angelo State University's CJ Davidson Conference Center.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Fifty-seven San Angelo students are now 2023 graduates.

On May 24, the PAYS class walked across the stage at Angelo State University's CJ Davidson Center.

The ceremony began with welcomes from academic alternatives coordinator Claudia Becerra and graduate student Sergio Garza, followed by national and state pledges and a speech by assistant principal Bernardina Riojas.

One student speaker, Carlos Jaime, described his time at PAYS and told the audience and his fellow graduates what he is going to miss the most.

"I mean, no one likes to be told in order to graduate, you have to attend another school where your friends are not. Ultimately, it was the best decision for me and all of us because we are here tonight graduating," Jaime said. "We come from different backgrounds and we have different stories but we are all here at the same finish line."

Diplomas were handed out by school board president Dr. Taylor Kingman, board vice president Ami-Mizell Flint, board treasurer Bill Dendle and board trustee Dr. Kyle Mills.