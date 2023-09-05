Jake retired from the service in 2021 but is credited with many drug seizures in Pecos county.

PECOS COUNTY, Texas — According to a Facebook post from Pecos County Sheriff's Office, K9 Jake passed away Monday.

EOW - September 4, 2023 K9 Jake Today, K9 Jake has crossed the Rainbow Bridge, surrounded by his family. K9 Jake came... Posted by Pecos County Sheriff's Office on Monday, September 4, 2023

K9 Jake came to Pecos County to serve the citizens with his handler, Deputy Andres Gonzales and is credited with many drug seizures in Pecos County. Jake was retired from service in 2021 as his health declined and he was allowed to remain home for his retirement.

Pecos County Sheriff's Office would like to thank him for his selfless service to the PCSO and the Gonzales family.