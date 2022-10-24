Pedestrian dies after being hit by SUV in south Abilene

Abilene Police responded to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle call in the 3400 block of South 14th Street at 9:36 p.m. Sunday.

ABILENE, Texas — UPDATE (2:35 p.m. Oct. 24): The Abilene Police Department has identified the pedestrian who was killed as Amber Sue Hall.

ORIGINAL STORY: A 28-year-old woman died from injuries after being hit by an SUV Sunday night in south Abilene.

Abilene Police responded to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle call in the 3400 block of South 14th Street at 9:36 p.m. Sunday.

Officers found a woman lying in the roadway with injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle. Officers at the scene noted the woman appeared to be the same woman reported to have been walking in the roadway approximately 30 minutes earlier. At that time, she was seen and appeared to be abiding by all traffic laws.

The SUV driver was spoken to at the scene and police determined they were traveling west on South 14th Street and hit the woman causing severe injuries.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Earl Donnell. Her identity will be released upon next-of-kin notification.