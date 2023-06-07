Pedestrian laying in roadway dies after being struck by car in Ranger

A 64-year-old Eastland woman died when she was hit by a car early Tuesday morning. DPS said she was laying in the roadway when she was hit.

RANGER, Texas — An Eastland woman died early Tuesday morning after being struck by a car. The Texas Department of Public Safety said the driver of the car did not know Sherry Ann Maxey, 64, was laying in the roadway.

According to DPS, the incident happened at approximately 1:05 a.m. Tuesday on I-20 at milepost 350 within Ranger city limits.

The car, driven by Viola Joyce Savage of Irving, was traveling east on Interstate 20. Unbeknownst to Savage, Maxey was laying in the right-hand lane of the eastbound lanes at the milepost.

DPS said at the time of the crash, Maxey did not have any identification on her person. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither Savage or her passenger were injured in the crash.