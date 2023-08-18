Police confirmed the 911 call was a hoax and the lockdown at PHS is no more. Now, an investigation follows.

ODESSA, Texas — Update: 3:38 p.m. - After Permian High School was locked down due to a false call that came in to UTPB dispatch about an active shooter on Permian's campus, the lockdown was lifted and an investigation will now follow.

According to ECISD Chief Communications Officer Mike Adkins, the next steps will include an investigation in to who called making the false statements.

ECISD also learned that at least two other school districts in West Texas experienced some type of phone threat, turning out to be hoaxes as well.

Law enforcement confirmed there was no shooter at Permian and no shots fired at the school.

NewsWest 9 will update this story once more information is provided.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Permian High School lockdown has been lifted.

All students and staff are safe at this time. Police have determined that this was a hoax. School will not dismiss students at this time and will do a regular class for their next period.

We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Permian High School has been placed on lockdown at this time due to a report about a weapon on campus.

Local law enforcement has responded to the situation and are at the school.