Perryton man dies in rollover crash near Sweetwater

A 22-year-old Perryton man was killed June 21 when the SUV he was driving crashed, then rolled several times.

The crash happened at approximately 1:50 a.m. June 21 on the Interstate 20 north service road, .02 miles east of Sweetwater.

A Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary crash report states the SUV, driven by Andrew William Luna, 22, of Perryton, was traveling east on the north service road of Interstate 20 at mile post 240 in Nolan County.

Luna failed to drive in a single lane driving off the roadway into the south barrow ditch, the report states.

The SUV hit a concrete culvert, went airborne and hit a stop sign before rolling over several times.

DPS said Luna was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the SUV.